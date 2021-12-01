The Rice Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their newest Rice Lake Chamber member, A Blessing Atomy Center, located at 138 N. Main Street #260, Rice Lake.
A Blessing Atomy Center is owned by Aleksey (Alex) and Lydia Savchenko, who are originally from Russia and Estonia. They moved to the U.S. in the 90s and met at a church in Chicago. They moved to Wisconsin in 2010 and have nine children ages 9 to almost 21.
They started their business with Atomy about a year ago. They sell and distribute all-natural health and beauty products. The product philosophy behind Atomy is to provide absolute quality and absolute price that is unbeatable. Absolute quality means a quality no one can match at a certain price point and absolute price means the lowest possible price for the same quality.
You can check out their website ablessingcenter.com.
A Blessing Atomy Center will be holding their Grand Opening Open House on Dec. 2,3 and Dec. 9,10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so feel free to stop in to meet Alex and Lydia and learn more about their products.
See their ad in this issue of the News-Shield.
