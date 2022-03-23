This story begins with an envelope addressed to “Library in Ridgeland, Ridgeland, WI 54763.”
It’s a letter that would have only reached its destination if one lives in a small town, and was hand-delivered to Kristin Huset, a member of the Ridgeland Area Library board.
Instead of the Cheers Theme, “where everyone knows your name,” I believe our logo in Ridgeland is, “where everyone knows your name and what organization you belong to!”
Kristin delivered the envelope and content to my husband with the note attached that read “Road Trip?”
My husband came home and informed me that Kristin and Blaine must be ready for a vacation, there was a note attached to a letter, that said Road Trip. I thought, yes, time to get away!
The enclosed card stated that the author of the letter had read about our library in the Eau Claire Leader Telegram of Aug. 31, 2015.
She was turning 80 years old and has collected books most of her life. She was interested in donating the books to the library. She stated there was close to 1,000 books. She was previously a bus driver for the Durand School and had the opportunity to drive the bus from Durand to Barron and would pass through Ridgeland.
Our library is open due to generous donations. They’re used to stock the shelves and to raise funds. Board members Donnette Mickelson, Kristin Huset, and my husband, Ray, decided we could not pass up this wonderful donation.
I reached out to Deanne Rippley and arranged a time for us three women to have a road trip to her home in Arkansaw.
What a wonderful day to travel! We were met by Gerry and Deanne, who said they were a retired military couple who had settled in the Arkansaw area to be close to family. They were avid readers and collected books all their lives.
When they decided to find a new home for their collection, they both thought of the Ridgeland Area Library!
Later, we learned that they had grown up very close to where Donnette grew up and knew the same group of friends.
Deanne is an artist and her husband, Gerry, invited us to see their back yard. It was a total surprise. All three of us kept saying “Look here! Look there!”
The yard was an artist’s pallet; both had whimsically placed windchimes and various pieces of glass artwork including pieces of plates, cups, and an assortment of colored dishes strategically glued together by Deanne.
There were groupings of various colored glass artwork encircling the trees. Their yard was magical, and the sunbeams were bouncing here and there and soft chimes were coming from overhead high in the trees.
Deanne and Gerry like to take items and continue to make them useful. Hence the donation of books – the books would make a wonderful home to another owner.
I have to say, another wonderful surprise is Jerry is a baker and had baked a wonderful chocolate cake with coconut and bits of chocolate frosting! He made it especially for us!
But remember, it all started with an avid reader of books, who read an article written more than six years ago, in a paper 60 miles from Ridgeland. The couple who read the article live 50 miles away from Ridgeland.
Our library has impacted many people over the years and continues to impact those outside of Ridgeland. We may never truly know the full impact of opening a library until a wonderful act of kindness occurs.
On behalf of all the board members of the Ridgeland Area Library, we say thank you.
