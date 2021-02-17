Cuddle up with your loved ones for a free winter sleigh ride hosted by the Barron Chamber of Commerce at Anderson Park in Barron Sunday, Feb. 28, from 2-5 p.m. The sleigh and horses will be supplied by Lost Creek Ranch.
Rides are ten minutes long with ten riders per sleigh (COVID guidelines will be followed). As space is limited, reservations are a must. To reserve your spot or get an answer to questions, contact Barron City Hall before 4 p.m. at 715-537-5631 before Friday, Feb. 26.
Please park and check in at the Barron City Pool as no parking is available at Barron City Park.
