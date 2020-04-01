Blood donors are needed for a donation drive organized by Barron County employees from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Barron County Government Center.
“This is an emergency drive,” said Jessica Hodek, deputy Barron County Clerk. “The blood supply across the United States is at a critical low level.”
Although walk-in donors will be accepted, the Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment in advance.
To make an online appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/
In the upper right-hand corner of the home page is a search tool. Type in the ZIP code for Barron, 54812, then click on the April 2 Barron event to make an appointment.
The Red Cross is in need of both whole blood and red blood cells:
• Whole blood, most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of ‘whole blood’ is given. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.
• Power Red: this donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. Donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood. This donation takes approximately one and one-half hours.
