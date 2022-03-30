Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of profiles of local veterans. The News-Shield is highlighting one veteran per month for their service to the country and the community. National Vietnam War Veterans Day was March 29.
From his draft day to his service to three Barron veterans organizations, Larry Johnson has always answered the call.
A lifelong Barron resident, Johnson served in Vietnam, and upon returning home, became highly involved in Barron’s three veterans organizations. He also worked for the City of Barron for 36 years and the fire department for 38, including many years as chief.
He is retired now, but keeps busy as a member of the Barron VFW, Amvets and American Legion.
“It’s a lot of work,” said Johnson. “Anytime you get involved it’s a lot of work. But I enjoy it because you meet a lot of nice people.”
Johnson was born in Rice Lake and graduated from Barron High School. He started working for the City of Barron after high school.
Johnson was drafted May 21, 1970. He went to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for basic training, then to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for Advanced Individual Training.
After graduating from AIT, Johnson anticipated being sent to Germany. But when the orders came down, it ended up being Vietnam.
Johnson spent some time as a cook, but mainly drove a rations truck during his 13 months near Hue, Vietnam.
Johnson was typically alone in the truck, driving from his base to the center of the major city in the central highland of Vietnam.
“It was very scary,” said Johnson. “You had no idea when you left for the day what was going to happen.”
He also drove once a week to Phu Bai Combat Base, but with guards.
One particularly interesting delivery involved transporting prisoner clothing to the Bien Hoa Air Base in south Vietnam. The trip involved flying aboard a C-130 plane.
“It was quite a trip in the sky. 130s weren’t very comfortable. They rattled, squabbled and shook.”
After the delivery, Johnson and his companions had 3 days before they had to leave. So they headed to Saigon to look around. But within 15 minutes of their arrival, they were arrested by military police.
Johnson said they didn’t know Saigon was off limits. Ultimately, the situation was straightened out and they got permission to be there.
Problems with a plane extended the trip 3 more days before Johnson and company returned to Hue.
After more than a year in Vietnam, Johnson flew to Fort Lewis, Washington, where he was discharged.
Johnson went back to working for the city and the fire department. He raised a family of four children and step-children with his wife Elaine.
“Barron’s been good to me. It’s a nice place to live,” said Johnson.
He started getting involved in local vets groups soon after coming home from Vietnam. Johnson said the groups operated independently from one another back then. But as younger members joined the Amvets, VFW and Legion became more cohesive.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said. “We all work together. We all got to be one big happy family.”
Johnson said he remembers as a boy helping his father, Robert Johnson, raise flags in the City of Barron. He went on his adult life to see even more flags raised.
Johnson played a chief role in getting flagpoles in Veterans Park and last year at the VFW Post. He also helps in planning events, including Armed Forces Day, coming up May 21. For several years he’s helped cook the St. Patrick’s Day meal at the VFW — he said 2022 featured the best turnout yet.
Johnson has filled many officer roles for the VFW and Amvets. He is currently the commander for the Amvets District #1, which includes eight posts in northwest Wisconsin.
Johnson said the role garners him a little extra respect as he travels to the other posts.
“They treat you like a king,” said Johnson. “That’s what I like to do — get out and meet people.”
Last year he was awarded the VFW National Public Servant - Firefighter award at the VFW state convention in Green Bay. Johnson said getting that recognition brought tears to his eyes.
Of course, Johnson doesn’t volunteer his time to win awards. It’s about the people.
“That’s one of the best things about being involved in an organization — you meet a lot of nice people,” he said.
