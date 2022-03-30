Larry Johnson (center-right), who is retired from the Barron - Maple Grove Fire Department, was awarded the VFW National Public Servant - Firefighter award at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wisconsin State Convention during the convention’s Awards and Patriotic Rally held June 23, 2021, in Green Bay. Johnson was nominated for recognition by Barron VFW Post 8338 for his 38 years of service, of which 13 were as the chief of the fire department to the community of Barron. Additional consideration was given for his lifelong commitment to support of various veterans groups and projects supporting local veterans. Johnson is a life member of the VFW.