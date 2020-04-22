A group of Dunn County dairy farmers has begun donations of fresh milk to a Menomonie, Wis.-based food pantry that makes monthly visits to Ridgeland.
The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee announced last week that it would begin weekly fresh milk donations on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
“Many food pantries are lacking storage space for the increased demands on milk, cheese, butter and yogurt,” said Dave Pellett, chair of the committee.
“Committee members and Blue Northern Distributing are looking to ‘fill the fridge’ at Stepping Stones Food Pantry in Menomonie, and other local pantries, by supplying gallons of fresh milk and dairy products weekly.”
The decision to start milk and dairy product donations came after the committee “made the difficult decision in March to cancel the annual Dairy Breakfast typically held to celebrate June Dairy Month and local dairy farmers,” Pellett said.
“These efforts -- along with additional pop-up events this summer -- will highlight the efforts of Dunn County dairy farmers and encourage the community to support local agriculture.”
According to the Stepping Stones Food Pantry Facebook page, there are pop-up pantries in Sand Creek and Ridgeland on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
Distributions take place at the Sand Creek Arts Building (E9311 County Road I) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or the Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.) from 2 to 3 p.m.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes. But, until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and to observe the social distancing rules, volunteers will deliver pre-packed boxes of groceries to each patron’s car.
The next pop-up pantries are scheduled on May 7 and 21, 2020, in Sand Creek and Ridgeland.
