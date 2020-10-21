A surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted the Barron Chamber of Commerce to cancel a Halloween celebration originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the parking lot outside Rolling Oaks Restaurant and Lounge.
The Chamber announced earlier this fall that it would move the location of what is, normally, a trick-or-treat event throughout the downtown business district.
However, the chamber announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that the abbreviated 2020 event was being cancelled because it wanted to be “sure we are not putting our businesses and local residents in harm’s way.
“Next year, we hope to have our full slate of events back and better than ever,” the announcement said.
