A Milwaukee resident with Barron County roots recently purchased and remodeled what is now known as the Diamond Street Beauty Bar. The salon held a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Owner Deanna Selode said she has relatives from the area. Her mother (Wilma Aune, Kidney) was born and raised in Prairie Farm on her great grandfather’s (Andrew Aune) homestead.
Her grandfather, (Oscar Aune) bought the homestead and raised her mother and uncles Gordon, (Wilmer and Marshall Aune, deceased) there. Selode’s mother moved to Milwaukee when she was 17 years old for work. There, she met her father, Robert Summers (deceased) and settled there to raise their family. Selode’s mother still lives in Hubertus a suburb of Milwaukee.
“We would visit our (Ridgeland and Prairie Farm) family at least four times a year,” Selode said. “I decided to move here because I love Ridgeland and Prairie Farm, my family members still live around this area and moving here was just like coming home.”
Selode bought the building from Kim Knutson, who owned it for 32 years.
“Kim now rents a Chair from me, and her clientele still come in to see her in the salon,” the new owner said.
After the purchase, Selode put in a lot of work on both the exterior and interior of the building. The building was painted and has a new sign. A tanning bed is coming soon. The old office has been converted into a nail and pedicure room. Along with new walls and decorations are a new bathroom, hair-washing stations, furnishings, a revamped check-in desk and a fireplace.
Coffee and wine are available for customers.
A graduate of Waukesha County Technical College in barbering and cosmetology, Selode is also a graduate of the Nail Tech Academy, Milwaukee.
She worked in the Milwuakee suburb of Menomonee Falls for five years, then at Germantown another nine years. In 2013, she rented a suite to open her own salon.
The mother of two grown children, Austin, 24, and Allysa, 26, Selode has a 7-year-old granddaughter, Izzy, all living in the Milwaukee area.
Selode lives in Ridgeland.
