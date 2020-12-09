Like many area nonprofits and volunteer organizations, the Prairie Farm Lions Club has been negatively affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus was responsible for the cancellation of the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, a truck and tractor pull that is normally held during the village’s annual Prairie Farm Dairy Days in July.
That’s why club members were gratified during the fall of 2020, when they were able to take in some $16,000 in gross proceeds from gun and compound bow raffle held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Pine Crest Golf Course in Dallas.
“This is the first time we have sold all of our printed (raffle tickets),” club member Bart Gosnell said Thursday, Dec. 3.
There were 11 items in the raffle, including the top prize of a Tikka T3x Lite Veil Wideland .300 Win Mag, which has a suggested retail price of roughly $1,200.
The prizes were on display at area taverns, in locations designed to be safe (usually behind the bar) and in a condition in which they were unable to be fired, Gosnell added.
With the approaching holiday season, the gun raffle proceeds are about to be put to good use, Gosnell said.
The money “will be used mostly for our Christmas Care Program,” he said.
The club packages food boxes and toys, some of them delivered to homebound Prairie Farm area residents.
“We also use the proceeds for local scholarships, state and national Lions projects (such as) helper dog, a camp in Rosholt, and vision screening, along with some improvements to Pioneer Park (in Prairie Farm),” Gosnell said.
