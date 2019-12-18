Each year at the Red Barn Theatre’s banquet
the past season is reviewed with the presentation of Barney Awards. The 2020 season is also introduced.
The banquet will take place Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Lehman’s Supper Club. Cost for the meal is $20. Reservations are necessary and can be made by telephoning 715-234-8897.
The Barney awards recognize actors, actresses, shows
and volunteers who make the season successful.
The Nina Klauss Memorial Scholarship is awarded each
year to a young person(s) who shared their time and talents at the Red Barn.
The 2020 season will include Ripcord, Doubt, Legally Blonde The Musical, Aboveboard, The Great American Trailer Park Musical and the season extra, The Boys in Autumn.
Auditions for these shows will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. at the UW Barron County Theater.
