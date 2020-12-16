Charter Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Charter Bankshares, Inc., (“Charter Bank”) and Bank First, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank First Corporation (Nasdaq: BFC) (“Bank First”) jointly announced today that Charter Bank has purchased liabilities (deposit accounts and safe deposit boxes) from Bank First’s branch in Chetek, Wis., in a cash transaction.
As part of the agreement, Bank First will maintain assets (loans) and will continue to service loan customers. The sale occurred on Dec. 11, 2020, with system conversions occurring over the weekend. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, the branch in Chetek opened as a Charter Bank location.
“On behalf of Charter Bank, I wish to welcome the customers and employees who are joining us through this acquisition,” stated Paul Kohler, President and CEO of Charter Bank. “As I said before, this will be Charter Bank’s first location in Barron County, but this is familiar territory for us. Charter Bank is headquartered here in west central Wisconsin, so we know the people in Chetek work hard and care deeply about their community. I am excited for our future together.”
“We are confident we are leaving our Chetek staff members and deposit customers in excellent hands,” stated Mike Molepske, CEO of Bank First. “Charter Bank shares our commitment to support the communities we serve and we wish the Chetek staff, customers, and all at Charter Bank the very best as they continue through this transition. As we are retaining the assets of the Chetek branch, our current loan customers in Chetek can be assured the personalized service to which they have been accustomed will continue with their new relationship managers at Bank First.”
“The Charter Bank Chetek staff is ready to serve our current customers, and eagerly anticipates any new customers,” says Rick Meskers, Retail Officer/Mortgage Banker of the Chetek branch. “You will find friendly, capable staff and a full array of products and services. Michell, Peggy, Mel and I are here to meet the needs of the community with everything a local bank has to offer.”
Charter Bank branch lobbies are currently closed due to COVID-19, but our drive-ups are open and staff is happy to assist our customers. You can also schedule an appointment if needed. Visit charterbank.bank for branch hours and to make an appointment. A 24-hour ATM is also available at our Chetek branch.
Advisors
Winthrop & Weinstine PA served as legal counsel and Hovde Group, LLC served as financial advisor to Charter Bank in this transaction. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Bank First.
About Charter Bankshares, Inc.
Charter Bankshares is a bank holding company headquartered in Eau Claire with total assets of approximately $1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Charter Bank, a community bank that also operates branches in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Chaska and Chanhassen, Minnesota. For more information on Charter Bank, please visit www.charterbank.bank.
About Bank First Corporation
Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wis., with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally-chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank’s history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc. For more information on Bank First, please visit www.bankfirstwi.bank.
