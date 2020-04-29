For 69 years Americans have paused on the first Thursday in May to join in prayer for America. Although the prayer needs for this year seem to supersede them all, opportunities to pray abound!
All are invited to join in prayer on May 7, the 69th annual national observance of National Day of Prayer. Social distancing cannot stop the prayers of faithful Americans.
The traditional Barron County event that usually takes place at the Government Center will instead gather this year at NOON via ZOOM. We invite you to participate from the privacy of your own home. Just send your email by 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 6 to winterlandkr@gmail.com and we will respond with the ZOOM email and directions to join the online event.
This year’s theme, “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” is based on Habakkuk 2:14, where believers are given hope through this promise, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” A dozen Christians from across Barron County’s 890 square miles will offer prayer on behalf of our government leaders, our military, our families and more. From your computer you can listen and pray along. The event will last approximately 40 minutes. Let your spirit be lifted by linking in, encouraged by God’s promises as you come before Him with fellow Christians.
A joint time of prayer is also planned by the Rice Lake churches which will be aired Thursday evening, from 6:30-7:30 on cable TV, Channel 992 for Charter and 993 for Mosaic customers as well as the participating church’s Facebook pages. All are invited to listen in. Citizens can also view the National Observance Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m. It will be aired on Daystar, God TV, Facebook Live, as well as www.nationaldayof prayer.org.
The statewide prayer event hosted by Joleen Helbig, Wisconsin National Day of Prayer state coordinator, will also be at noon on Zoom May 7. Those wishing to attend can email joleen.wisconsin.ndp@gmail.com or Wisconsin National Day of Prayer-Madison on Facebook where the link will be posted the week of May 7.
A Drive-by-Prayer guide is also available on that Facebook site.
Questions may be directed to Karyn Schauf at 715-790-7203, Krista Rodriquez at 715-419-4277 or Joleen Helbig at 715-419-1362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.