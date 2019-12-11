By Bob Zientara
and Luke Klink
Twelfth Dist. Wisconsin State Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, first thought of campaigning for Sean Duffy’s seat in Congress during the last week of August 2019, soon after Duffy announced he would resign.
“I called my wife and family, and we talked it over the next couple of days,” Tiffany said in a Dec. 5 interview at Barron. He announced his candidacy soon afterward.
If he survives the Feb. 18, 2020, Republican Primary and is elected in the May 12 Special General Election to fill Duffy’s seat in the House, Tiffany will have to turn right around the next day and start campaigning all over again, because the 7th District Congressional seat will be up for grabs in the November 2020 election.
Which begs the question: whatever would have possessed a two-term state senator and business owner to put himself through that kind of schedule, and become part of the political chaos that prevails in Washington, D.C.?
“It’s the most frequently asked question I get,” Tiffany said.
“I am an eternal optimist,” he continued. “I think the American people will demand results from Congress. They don’t think the (President Donald Trump) impeachment impasse should continue. They think Congress should be there to provide solutions for the big concerns the public has.”
In the primary, Tiffany will face Hudson resident Jason Church, a former aide to U.S. Sen Ron Johnson who launched his campaign with the support of his boss, and Michael Opela Sr., a hobby farmer who lives in the Marathon County community of Edgar.
Tiffany has the support of Barron County Republicans (his campaign signs have already begun to appear), and he said he has been endorsed by two key Republicans, former Gov. Scott Walker and 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine R. Quinn, R-Chetek.
The GOP in neighboring Rusk County has decided to back Church. But Tiffany said he doesn’t see the primary fight as a sign of dysfunction in Republican Party politics.
“I’m not sure what all went into (Church’s) decision to run,” he said. “I know very little of my opponent. But competition is good. And we have support across the 7th District. At the end of the day, the voters decide, which is why we’re covering every corner of the district, making sure voters know who I am, and that I have been tested.”
A member of the powerful Joint Committee on Finance during the last three (two-year) sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature, Tiffany said he helped write three balanced budgets, helped eliminate a $13 billion deficit, and cut taxes.
He said he held hearings to address a lack of freight rail service in northern Wisconsin, including “high rates, which impede a lot of shippers in areas like forest products, agriculture and manufacturing.” Tiffany said he wants to see the Canadian National and Union Pacific rail lines reconnected at Cameron.
During a Dec. 4 meeting with members of the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation in neighboring Rusk County, Tiffany called on CN to either revitalize dormant rail lines or turn these corridors over to short line operators.
State and federal governments can be helpful in the areas of sewer, water, roads, bridges, rail, pipeline, highways and shipping, Tiffany added at the Ladysmith meeting.
“It will be a serious problem if we allow (infrastructure) to continue to degrade,” he said. “That will certainly be a priority of mine in Congress. We waste money on a lot of things that are a lot less important than infrastructure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.