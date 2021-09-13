Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd issued the following news release in regard to a suspicious incident in the Town of Sheridan:
On Sunday, Sept.12, at about 2:18PM the Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a death in Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-victim homicide. The victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. The victims were found in an abandoned black SUV that was driven into a standing corn field off a rural road in Sheridan township.
The public is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 with any information that might be related to this incident or may have seen a black SUV with Minnesota plates in that area.
There may have been a second dark colored SUV traveling with the black SUV that may be related, according to the department.
"As we have learned more throughout our investigation, we do not believe there to be present danger to the public in the area," the department stated.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin DOJ crime lab.
No other information is being released at this time. More details will may released as this investigation develops.
