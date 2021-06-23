The state and nationally ranked Barron County 4-H Dairy Judging Program had a successful day this past Wednesday, June 16, at the Northern Sectional 4-H Dairy Judging Contest held at the Marathon County Fairgrounds in Wausau.
The senior team, comprised of 4-H members 14 years and older as of Jan. 1, qualified for state competition for the 13th consecutive year. Team members include: Gina Frisle, Justyne Frisle, Brooke Hammann, Summer Hammann, and Henry Huth.
Justyne finished fourth in the contest, and Brooke Hammann finished ninth in a highly competitive field.
The junior team, comprised of 4-H members 9 through 13 years of age as of Jan. 1, and highly successful winning four state titles in the past 11 years, was comprised with many first-year team members which included Daniel Broker, Celia Carter-Thompson, Nolan Ewings, Shyanne Hammann, Kaitynn Riebe, and Mason Witscher.
The junior team had an outstanding day, finishing fifth in the Type Analysis Questions out of 19 teams.
James Meyer served as one of the leadspersons for the contest.
The senior team will advance to state competition on Monday, Aug. 9, in Fond du Lac.
The Barron County 4-H Dairy Judging Teams are coached by Steve Fronk.
