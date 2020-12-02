The presidential election recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties was completed over the weekend and the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers certified the results on Monday, Nov. 30, before the deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Now, President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit challenging the recounts that did not flip the election. According to the newly certified statewide results, Biden/Harris had 1,630,866 votes and Trump/Pence had 1,610,184.
In total, the limited recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties netted 193 more votes for Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence netted 119 votes. Biden’s lead over Trump increased by 74 votes, according to the recount.
The WEC gave explanations for when changes in a ward’s results were larger than 10 votes.
For example, in Dane County, Town of Westport Wards 1–5, 32 absentee ballots had missing witness addresses, signatures or a missing voter signature, resulting in the loss of 28 votes for Biden/Harris and a loss of eight votes for Trump/Pence.
In Milwaukee County, City of Milwaukee, Ward 315, 386 absentee ballots were not opened on election night. Counted in the recount, the ballots added 233 votes for Biden/Harris, 150 votes for Trump/Pence and one vote for Don Blankenship/William Mohr.
Other changes resulted from 13 remade absentee ballots not being counted on election night (adding 11 votes for Biden/Harris and two votes for Trump/Pence), a decrease of 18 votes due to ballots being tabulated twice after ballot jams (loss of nine votes each for Biden/Harris and Trump/Pence) and 65 ballots being left out of the recount ballot bag (loss of 49 votes for Biden/Harris and loss of 15 votes for Trump/Pence).
Trump, who petitioned for the recount, was required to foot the cost of the recount. His campaign paid $3 million for the estimated costs.
Evers, certifying the results on Monday, thanked the poll workers and municipal clerks.
“I want to thank our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair, and efficient election. Thank you for all your good work,” he said.
Trump challenges recount
On Tuesday, Trump filed a lawsuit against the state of Wisconsin, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to order the repeal of the recount certification and have “illegal votes” removed from the tabulated results in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Attorneys for Trump said the illegal votes included absentee ballots without corresponding proper applications, absentee ballots from voters who did not provide photo ID and who were not “indefinitely confined” and absentee ballots with envelopes that had missing address information.
The supreme court asked that Evers—the state—submit a reply by 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The reply and any ruling from the court was not available as of presstime on Dec. 1.
Two conservative groups filed similar lawsuits last week challenging the recount. One of the groups, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, filed a case on Nov. 24 asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the certification of the election and let the Wisconsin Legislature appoint electoral college electors. The WVA claimed there were enough “illegal votes” counted and “legal votes” not counted to change the election results.
Attorneys for Evers said the case lacked evidence, logic and legal standing and called on the Supreme Court to reject case because it was “outrageous, undemocratic and unconstitutional.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court had not ruled on the cases as of presstime on Dec. 1.
It is likely that Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes will be cast for Biden/Harris. The Electoral College votes on Monday, Dec. 14.
As of Tuesday, Biden/Harris was projected to have 306 Electoral College votes to 232 votes for Trump/Pence, according to the Associated Press.
