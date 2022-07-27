Cameron native Jason Hagen had finished two years of technical college in pursuit of a law enforcement career, and had transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Superior to finish a four-year degree, when he made an unpleasant discovery.
“Several of the text books used in the (UW-Superior) program were the same as I had used at (what was then known as) Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College,” Hagen said Wednesday, July 15, as he sat at a picnic table near the entrance to the Barron County Fair.
Hagen, who in mid-July succeeded Ron Baures as patrol captain for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, was told that the credits he had earned with the same textbooks would not transfer to UW-Superior.
“I would have had to go to college up to two more years to get the degree,” he said.
But another opportunity presented itself after he’d enrolled at Superior in May 1993 -- a job offer from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Thirty years later, Hagen is still working for the department. After duties with the jail and patrol divisions, Hagen was promoted to an investigator’s position -- something he’s been doing the past 22 years.
He and one other detective are the official go-to people for child pornography investigations. Hagen said that the Barron investigators work in cooperation with the state Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Division, as well as the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Hagen’s duties as captain began with the hiring of a new deputy, to fill a new vacancy created after Baures’ retirement and Hagen’s promotion.
He worked with the Barron County Board’s Law Enforcement Committee to pick the new person, and is now busy with background checks before the new deputy officially joins the Sheriff’s Department.
Besides child-related cases, Hagen’s biggest commitment as an investigator has been Barron County’s ongoing methamphetamine issue.
“In the early 2000s, meth labs were a big issue here,” he said. “We were serving two or three warrants a day, at times. It was a lot easier to buy the chemicals (used to make meth) in those days.”
But, thanks to foreign suppliers, the meth problem is just as bad now, if not worse, Hagen added.
“Meth was really expensive back when there were labs here,” he said. “The going rate was $350 for one-eighth of an ounce. Now, you can buy it for $125.”
Meth continues to be the biggest law enforcement issue in Barron County, Hagen said.
“Most of the crime committed in this county is connected to meth in some way,” he said.
Hagen and his wife, Jennifer, a Wisconsin State Probation agent, live with their family in Barron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.