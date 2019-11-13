“Taste of India,” a fundraising dinner for global and local missions, will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at United Presbyterian Church of Rice Lake, 20 W. Messenger St.
Tickets are $15 per person, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 will be admitted free.
Take out is available. For information (and menu items), call Dawn Smith, (715) 234-7212.
According to organizer Yvonne Peterson, the event will include authentic recipes prepared by Rohini Dhand, Deepak Dhand and Geeta Dhand, Rohini’s mother.
“The United Presbyterian Church in Rice Lake has been involved with a mission in India to serve the Dalit (Untouchable) community since 2002,” Stearns said.
