The death of a man whose body was discovered in a home in the town of Colfax Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, 2020, is being treated as suspicious in nature, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in an announcement released shortly after 5 a.m. today, Jan. 16.
The body was discovered Wednesday evening after the Dunn County Communications Center received a request for a welfare check on a subject, Bygd said.
Deputies responded and discovered a deceased male in the residence.
“The sheriff’s office has identified a person of interest in connection with this incident and is in contact with them for questioning,” Bygd added.
