Four electricians, with a collective resume that includes 70 years of experience in the business, have recently purchased Chetek-based Red Cedar Electric.
The ownership change became official Jan. 21, as former owner Karen Jahn sold the business to partner-owners Austin Brunette, Rice Lake; Steve Wolf, Bruce,; Dillon Lapcinski, Birchwood; and Scott Smith, Ridgeland.
“We knew each other from working in the business,” Brunette said during a group interview with the new owners on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
He said the new owners became aware that the business was for sale and decided to form a partnership and purchase it.
“None of us had worked for (Red Cedar Electric) before, but we knew it was an established business (it opened in 1985), and had made a good name for itself.”
One advantage for the new owners is that the Chetek site is centrally located in terms of their hometowns and service area.
Smith, Lapcinski, Wolf and Brunette will continue to operate out of Red Cedar Electric’s 3,000 square-foot building at 1113 Dallas St., Chetek.
Each of the new owners has a work vehicle that will be used in the new venture, and a fifth vehicle went along with the sale of the business.
Brunette said that the new owners plan to grow the business and serve a larger area.
“We want our footprint to be (much of the) northern part of the state,” he said.
In the past, the four new owners have worked as far north as Ashland and Cable, and as far south as La Crosse, and Brunette said their goal is to continue that tradition.
For further information, call (715) 924-2627.
