Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association (WSTA) members Mosaic Telecom, Nsight Telservices and TDS Telecommunications testified last week before the Assembly Committee on Rural Development in support of Assembly Bill 344.
Introduced in July 2019, Assembly Bill 344 exempts property used to provide broadband service to a rural or under-served area from the telephone company tax that is paid by telephone companies in lieu of the general property tax.
“We need to continue to innovate when looking for broadband solutions,” said Rep. Romaine Quinn. “I was so proud to have providers from our district come down to talk about the impact this bill could have on expanding infrastructure and making sure rural areas have the internet they need.”
On behalf of Mosaic, CEO Domenico Fornaro and CFO Eric Pelle spoke in favor of the bill, applauding Rep. Quinn as one of the lead authors of the legislation, which will facilitate rural broadband expansion using targeted property tax exemptions.
Fornaro states, “We consider Assembly Bill 344 to be a partnership between the State of Wisconsin and Rural Telecommunications providers such as Mosaic.”
“Passage of Assembly Bill 344 would provide Mosaic additional working capital to invest in improving broadband access to rural and underserved areas of Northwest Wisconsin”, says Pelle.
“WSTA strongly supports Assembly Bill 344 and the rural broadband expansion efforts of Rep. Quinn (R-Cameron) and Senator Marklein (R-Spring Green),” said Bill Esbeck, executive director of the WSTA. “The legislation will help providers like Mosaic stretch their investments in rural areas, where there are miles per customer as opposed to customers per mile. Simply put, this is good public policy and will help connect more broadband customers in rural Wisconsin.”
