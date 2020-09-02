Five new hires have joined the faculty and professional staff of the Barron Area School District.
New staff members were asked by the News-Shield to provide information about themselves and their backgrounds.
Kayla Westrich, school psychologist, elementary/high school
Born in St. Cloud, Minn., Westrich graduated from Apollo High School in 2009. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota (Class of 2013) and a masters in education and school psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (2016).
Westrich comes to Barron from a similar position she held in the Bruce School District in Rusk County. She said she chose to work in Barron “to be part of a community (located) near our home.”
Westrich and her husband, Brad, are the parents of a 5-month-old daughter, June.
“In our spare time, we enjoy time outdoors on the ATV trails and walking our dog, Izzy,” she said.
Mary Warner, special education teacher, Woodland Elementary School and Riverview Middle School.
Having grown up in Arcadia, Wis., Warner is also an Arcadia High School graduate.
In 2019, Warner earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education (with a minor in special education) from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Her previous job was as an educational interpreter in American Sign Language at Birchwood School District, where she was employed for the past seven years.
Warner said she chose to work in Barron because the “community has a hometown feel that I appreciate. The school district and community are supportive of each other, which is an aspect I value.”
Warner and her husband, John, have been married 25 years. They are the parents of three children, William, 23, Morgan, 20, and Wyatt, 16.
“In my spare time, I like to be with my family and watch my kids compete in sports,” Warner said. “I also have started running again and have completed a few half marathons in past years.”
Marilyn Ward, Counselor,
Barron High School
Marilyn Ward, counselor, Barron High School, grew up in Middleton, Wis., and, after completing higher education, started working as a school counselor 23 years ago, first in Hayward, then back to her hometown.
“I worked for the Middleton Cross-Plains District for 15 years,” she said.
Ward and her husband, Troy, then spent two years in Europe, working in Austria.
“(Troy) coached a pro team in Linz, Austria, for two years,” she said.
“I worked for an International School.”
The Wards returned to the States and settled into a home on Deer Lake in Polk County.
“I worked for the Frederic School District, as the Student Success Coordinator,” Ward said. It was her last job before coming to Barron.
The Wards are the parents of two grown children, including Madeline, 24, who is an artist and server on a horse ranch near Denver, Colo., and Eddy, 23, who lives in Madison, and is at work on an associate’s degree in Architecture Technology at Madison College. He also works at an architectural firm.
“I am a homebody and love being with family and friends,” Ward said. “I enjoy cooking, reading, yard work, hiking, kayaking, and watching a good movie. I am super excited to be a part of the Barron School District!”
John Krull, Grade 7-12
Choir Director
John Krull is the new Grade 7-12 choir director.
Born in Mason City, Iowa and raised in Northwood, Iowa, Krull later moved to Hampton Iowa, where he graduated from Hampton-Dumont High School in 2016.
Krull is a recent graduate of Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education with a concentration in secondary choral studies.
Before coming to Barron, Krull was a supplemental instructor for the Wartburg College music theory class, and he was a manager and lifeguard at his hometown swimming pool.
“I was immediately impressed with the community and the administration’s support of the arts inclusion in education,” Krull said. “I knew Barron would be a great place to start my career.”
Krull has a girlfriend, Amanda. His hobbies include “music (obviously). I follow and played football, basketball, baseball and soccer. I enjoy biking, kayaking and playing cards.”
Sara Black, Food Service
Director
Sara Black, food service director, was born and raised in Cartersville, Ga.,, and is a 2011 graduate of Cartersville/Woodland High School, in Georgia.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in dietetics and consumer foods in 2015 from the University of Georgia in Athens. She also earned an associate’s degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University, Denver, Colo., in 2016.
Before coming to Barron, she worked two years as a FoodCorps Service Member in Carrollton, Ga.
Black, who has family connections in northwestern Wisconsin, said it “can be difficult to establish a sense of community” growing up in the populous Atlanta, Ga., metro area.
“When I decided to relocate to Wisconsin, I wanted to work in a school district that was integrated into and derived strength from the larger community,” she said.”
In her spare time, Black enjoys “reading, cross stitch, fishing, and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs!”
