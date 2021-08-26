Barron, WI (54812)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.