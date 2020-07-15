Only members of the 2020 graduating class (and their guests) will be allowed to attend the Cameron High School 2020 commencement ceremony set for 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the high school football field.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to hold commencement as a “non-public” event.
The Cameron School District has worked out a series of guidelines for those who plan to attend the event.
• Each graduate will be allowed to be accompanied by up to six people.
• No one will be admitted who has a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Masks must be worn by all attendees as they enter and leave the football stadium. Masks are optional for guests as they sit in their (separate) groups together with each member of the graduating class.
• Groups of guests should practice social distancing from other groups.
• If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the high school gym at the same time, for the same number of family members. If the event is indoors, masks will be worn by all attendees for the entire ceremony.
• The ceremony will be streamed live for those who cannot attend. Visit the district Facebook page to find a link to the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.