Prepare for “A Second Helping: Church Basement Ladies 2” as they grace the stage one more time. The show opens Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. It continues Oct. 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at the Barron Area Community Center.
Rehearsals are underway and the cast, some of whom are back from the original Church Basement Ladies, are excited to share their new adventures as they find strength in each other from below the “House of God”. This time around, the year is 1969 and the world is changing. As folks protest the Vietnam War and women are demanding equal pay for equal work in their small rural Minnesota community, the Lutheran ladies of the church basement kitchen are dealing with changes of their own. With heartwarming humor and hilarious antics, they take us from serving the high school students at the Luther League banquet to a church-sponsored Missionary Night and the rise and fall of a Viking’s Super Bowl dinner.
Cast in the show are David Mitchell (Almena) as the pastor, Christene Thompson (Chetek) as Vivian, Beth Halverson (Barron) as Mavis, Jeannine Zook (Rice Lake) as Karen, and Hannah Paul (Almena) as Beverly. Melodee Jacobsen (Barron) is directing, and Stephanie Andreasen and Harmoni Jesunas serve as choreographer and musical director respectively. All three have roots in Barron Spotlighters with Stephanie and Harmoni having appeared on stage several times during their high school years. Harmoni received the first Spotlighters scholarship that was offered and has gone on to be a choir director at Prentice Schools. Stephanie owns a business in Barron.
Barron Spotlighters is offering a new opportunity this year for all holders of advance reservations to sample the delightful food prepared by our Chef Extraordinaire, Dave Blumer and our show sponsors, Thrivent Financial. We are hosting an “Opening Night Gala” at the United Methodist Church across the street from the theatre starting at 5 p.m.
For reservations call 715-537-9212 or email barronspotlighters@gmail.org. Tickets are also available through Thrivent Financial at 715-637-7410, and at the door.
