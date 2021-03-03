Two remarkable members of a rural Prairie Farm family cooperated to produce “The Twentieth Century – My Part,” in 1995.
At the time the book was published, co-author Alice Newville was a resident of what is now known as Pioneer Care & Rehab, Prairie Farm. She had, for many years, been filing a weekly column with the Barron News-Shield. She also filed columns with two other weekly newspapers, the Clear Lake Star and Boyceville Press Reporter.
Her son, Leslie, by now known as Father Jerome, was an Orthodox priest and lived on the family farm in the town of Vance Creek. He also worshipped at Holy Trinity, a Russian Orthodox church near Clayton.
Together, the two authors, mother and son, described a family history that dated back to the early 1900s.
The first story, appearing in the Feb. 24 News-Shield, covered parts of Alice’s life in rural Prairie Farm.
Together with others, co-author Father Jerome (Leslie Newville) tells parts of his story in this second installment.
Travels in Europe,
back to the farm
Injured in a bicycle accident at age 12 (during the early 1940s), Leslie Newville spent three years recovering from what was later diagnosed as a severe hip infection.
After recovering, he attended Minneapolis-based Northwestern Schools “to get a liberal arts education in a Christian atmosphere. Billy Graham, although very young, was president of the school. I was in touch with one of the great evangelists of the time,” he wrote in the book.
After transferring to what’s now known as the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Leslie worked part-time in a research lab, where he met Dr. Spyros Macris, an anesthesiologist from Greece who introduced him to the Orthodox Church.
In 1957, he sailed to Greece, earned money by teaching English, and traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East. After studying at St. Tikhon’s Monastery/Seminary in Pennsylvania, Leslie Newville would follow his newfound faith into further monastic studies in Romania.
After a brief visit to Wisconsin for his father’s funeral in 1967, Leslie (now Father Jerome since taking his vows) returned to the States in 1971, visited his mother, then went to Detroit to work with the church there.
After serving a church in Cincinnati, Father Jerome confessed “I knew it was impossible to continue. Life in the city had always been hard for me. Now, I knew I had to get back to the farm.”
Health problems continued to challenge Father Jerome, who, as an adult, was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy. Medications kept the disease under control for some years.
However, the problems persisted. In the book, Dr. Nick Dzubay, a Barron veterinarian and deacon with Holy Trinity, writes about watching Father Jerome suffer two seizures, once while the two were driving to a Sunday morning service, the second at a restaurant.
By the mid-1970s, Fr. Jerome decided he wanted to stay close to home, but he still wanted to conduct church services.
Two homes, one family
In 1975, he chose a site 250 feet up the hill from the Newville farmhouse, where he and other volunteers built a 480-square-foot building with a tiny cupola that was completed in 1976 and was called St. James Hermitage.
Photos of the Hermitage project were taken by then-college student (and later journalist and publisher) Steve Dzubay, son of Holy Trinity Church deacon Nick Dzubay.
“I remember spending a day with (the builders), shadowing (them) as they felled a small tree (onto the chicken coop!), set a post, showed me the chapel and did daily chores,” Steve Dzubay, now of River Falls, wrote in a recent email.
Father Jerome also attended Holy Trinity Church in Clayton. Before health problems incapacitated her, Alice gave her son rides to and from the church, he wrote in the book.
“The men at Amundson’s Station in Prairie Farm were entrusted with (keeping her car running),” Father Jerome said. “Also the tank always had to be full of gas. Ma was proud she never ran out.”
In 1980, Clark Dryud (later to become an executive with the Veterans Administration in Minneapolis) spent three months at the Herimtage and got to know both Father Jerome, who lived in the building on the hill, and his mother, still living in the farmhouse.
“The Hermitage was connected by intercom to the house, so that (Alice) and Father Jerome were able to check on each other, but in ways that allowed for each other’s dignity and privacy,” Dryud wrote in the Newville book.
By this time, neither mother nor son was able to drive, but that didn’t keep either of them from embracing life, Dryud added.
Alice Newville left the town of Vance Creek farm for good in August 1993, and passed away in 1998.
According to his obituary, Father Jerome lived at St. James Hermitage until the death of his mother, when he returned to St. Tikhon’s in Pennsylvania. He taught courses to seminary students and published a book called “Orthodox Spirituality” in 2002.
After suffering a major stroke in April 2007 that left him paralyzed on the left side … he went to live in a nursing home in Waymart, Pa., remaining there until he returned to Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, where he died on Aug. 21, 2010.
“It was his desire to be able to return ‘home,’ and he found much joy in the visits from family and friends during the four weeks that he resided back in Wisconsin,” the obituary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.