After about two years of planning, a historic church has been moved from a location in the town of Stanfold to the Hungry Hollow grounds four miles north of Barron.
Family owned and preserved in memory of Herman and Ernestina Wiesner, the chapel stood for decades at the northeast corner of 16th Street and 23 ½ Avenue, in northern Stanfold Township.
The owners hired a mover and two power companies to safely guide the building off its original site and about six miles west and south to the Hungry Hollow property at the corner of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and 19th Avenue.
The move took place Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over a period of about three hours – most of it in a steady rain.
Hungry Hollow president Mark Gargulak and his predecessor, Dennis Stillwell, of Cameron, were among club officers who worked to coordinate the project in 2019 and this year. The move was originally planned for last year, but was postponed for the winter while club members turned to other projects.
Gargulak said the club worked last fall to prepare for the move by making electrical power available at the Hungry Hollow property, and the owners helped pay the cost of a foundation for the building.
“The family plans to use the building a couple of times a year, including a family reunion in August and a Christmas service in December,” he said Friday, May 29.
“That building will be our chapel for the Sunday (worship service) that we hold during the (annual Hungry Hollow) show,” Gargulak added. “If people show an interest in holding weddings at the chapel, we’re going to explore that avenue too.”
The building move was a bright spot for the Hungry Hollow club, which was forced to cancel its annual two-day June show because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chapel was placed within 20 feet of the foundation on May 28, and club members will work on it during their normal volunteer days, Wednesday evenings and Saturdays, Gargulak said.
Founded in 1972 by five married couples, the Hungry Hollow Steam & Gas Engine Club was named after a Depression-era farm community north of Rice Lake.
Annual shows were held at the original location until 1978, when the club moved the event to the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. The club purchased an 80-acre farm in 2004, and, after demolition and renovation, moved the show to the farm in 2009. The show’s 10th anniversary celebration took place there in June 2019.
