Residents of the Barron Area School District have until next Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to return a district-wide survey regarding improvements to buildings throughout the district.
According to Diane Tremblay, district administrator, “the District has spent more than a year working with consultants and community members to create a plan that will address safety and security, aging infrastructure, educational space needs, and support spaces for school and community use.
“Our goal in conducting the survey is to allow every citizen to have a voice in the planning process,” she added. “We hope all community members take the time to provide feedback because the results will guide the board’s decision on the future of our facilities for our students, staff and community.”
Questions center on: improvements to Almena, Ridgeland-Dallas, and Woodland elementary schools, with a total estimated cost of up to $8.6 million; Riverview Middle School, up to $9.2 million and Barron High School, up to $16.2 million.
Surveys can be completed one of two ways, online, through the use of the district website and an access code unique to each household in the district, or by completing the paper survey and returning it in the envelope provided.
Each access code can only be used once. To obtain a survey for another adult in your household, call (715) 537-5612.
Survey results will be presented at the Nov. 16, 2020, School Board meeting and will also be available on the District website.
