The Rice Lake Fire Department was called out Friday morning, Feb. 11, at 10:47 a.m. to an unoccupied house fire that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
The residence was located at 623 Phipps Ave. in Rice Lake. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the rear of the home was engulfed in flames. The fire was contained to the back porch and kitchen area of the home with the rest of the home receiving heavy smoke damage and water damage. The fire was placed under control at 11:37 a.m., according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
