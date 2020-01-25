Crash scene

The snowmobile in the above crash, operated by Jerad Bellefeuille of Rice Lake, struck a tree Wednesday, Jan. 22, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on 26th Ave. near Hwy M. The ski from the sled can be seen stuck in the tree above the snowmobile.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:30 p.m., on 26th Ave. near Hwy M, a snowmobile

operated by Jerad Bellefeuille of Rice Lake failed to stop for a trail stop sign and struck a tree.

He was removed from the tree by the Rice Lake Fire Department and transported to the Rice Lake Hospital

hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the

crash, according to Fitzgerald. In the photo above, the ski from the sled can be seen in the tree above the sled.

On Monday, Jan. 20, at 9:55 p.m., on trail 33, a snowmobile operating by Jesse

Andrews of Rice Lake struck a tree. Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what

appeared to be a broken leg. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, according to sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Trail 33 is located in the area of 15th Ave and 21 1/2 St., Cameron.