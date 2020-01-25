On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:30 p.m., on 26th Ave. near Hwy M, a snowmobile
operated by Jerad Bellefeuille of Rice Lake failed to stop for a trail stop sign and struck a tree.
He was removed from the tree by the Rice Lake Fire Department and transported to the Rice Lake Hospital
hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the
crash, according to Fitzgerald. In the photo above, the ski from the sled can be seen in the tree above the sled.
On Monday, Jan. 20, at 9:55 p.m., on trail 33, a snowmobile operating by Jesse
Andrews of Rice Lake struck a tree. Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what
appeared to be a broken leg. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, according to sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Trail 33 is located in the area of 15th Ave and 21 1/2 St., Cameron.
