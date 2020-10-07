The National Guard will offer free COVID-19 tests to the public on Monday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from now through Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
The site will operate at 6415 U.S. Hwy 12, near I-94 Exit 59.
The test is free and no insurance is needed. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive, is eligible.
Parents must be present to consent for testing minors aged 5 to 17.
The National Guard reported that as of Monday, Oct. 5, more than 160 specimens had already been collected.
During the first week of October, National Guard specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for COVID-19 testing surpassed 575,000, Maj. Joe Trovato said.
Guard members have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.
The Guard has collected specimens at two locations in Barron County, including Turtle Lake, in May 2020, and at Seneca Foods, Cumberland, in July
