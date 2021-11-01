Passersby may have saved a life Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021, when they pulled a 19-year-old Cumberland man from the flaming wreckage of his vehicle after a fatal head-on collision on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 near the Barron-Polk county line west of Cumberland, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The crash resulted in the death of 31-year-old Rice Lake resident Shelton Hughes, Fitzgerald said in a press release issued at 2:45 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 1.
The accident took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff said that the initial investigation shows a car driven by Hughes crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Jared Pedersen, 19, Cumberland.
Hughes was pronounced deceased at the scene and Pedersen was flown to Regions Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“Pedersen’s vehicle (caught) fire and, due to some quick thinking by some people passing by, they removed Pedersen from the vehicle and saved him from more serious injury,” Fitzgerald said.
The highway was closed for about six hours for accident reconstruction, he added.
Responding to the scene were deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Barron County First Responders and the Life Link Helicopter.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved and the passersby (who) helped,” Fitzgerald added.
