A special guest will be on hand in Prairie Farm when “Lighting the Hometown Spirit” starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Prairie Farm Community Center.
According to Cindy Miller, of the Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club, the guest of honor will be 6-year-old Elena White, daughter of Prairie Farm High School teacher Yan White and his wife, Tori.
When she was 5, Elena contracted COVID-19, according to information from her Caringbridge page, shared by Miller.
“She had mild symptoms and her family believed she was in the clear,” the report said.
But by Nov. 23, 2020, Elena developed a fever, and her mother “acted quickly and drove her to the Children’s Hospital in St. Paul,” where she was treated for eight days.
“After many tests, her dad and mom said she is doing much better now and will be delighted to be our special little honorary tree lighter the year,” Miller said. “Come help us cheer her on.”
The ceremony includes the lighting of a tree in the center of the village with thousands of lights. There will be cookies and hot chocolate for all. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there at 4 p.m. to greet children. Children can make a Christmas ornament.
