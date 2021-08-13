The Barron County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on damage to a field caused by ATVs.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, the department received a report of farmland that had been damaged as a result of a vehicle driving off of the ATV trail and recklessly through a field. The damaged field was just west of the Barron County ATV intensive use area.
"We have wonderful landowners in Barron County, without their support and generous use of their land we will no longer continue to enjoy our excellent ATV trails," stated a press release from the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information regarding the subject(s) responsible for this damage are asked to call the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.
The sheriff's department stated that as use of ATV trails has increased in recent years, so have complaints.
Aggressive driving, failure to comply with regulatory signs, operation without a valid ATV safety certification are among the most common violations.
"Additionally our Clubs, consisting of hard working volunteers, have seen a large increase in garbage being disposed of along the trail system," the department stated.
