Starting immediately, every first and third Wednesday of each month, Marshfield Clinic Health System will begin enrolling participants in the Rice Lake area in the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program. This national program aims to gather data from at least one million people living in the U.S. to accelerate research and improve individualized health care.
The Health System has been enrolling participants full time in Marshfield since February 2018, Wausau since January 2019, and Chippewa Falls since April 2019. Part-time enrollment is also available in Minocqua, Neillsville, and Wisconsin Rapids. People are now able to enroll at Marshfield Clinic Rice Lake Center, 1700 W Stout Street.
The mission of the All of Us Research Program is simple: to speed up health research discoveries by building one of the largest, most diverse databases of its kind. To do this, the program is asking at least one million participants who reflect the diversity of the United States to lead the way. Participants can choose to share electronic health records and FitBit data, complete online surveys, and provide blood or saliva samples. In return, participants will receive information about their ancestry and traits – and later this year, will learn genetic health information. By joining the program and sharing this information, participants are helping to advance individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all.
“The All of Us Research Program is designed to better understand how qualities that make every one of us unique, including environment, genetics, lifestyle, culture, and many other factors, impact our health. In doing so, the goal is to develop better ways to predict, prevent, and treat hundreds of diseases,” said Scott Hebbring, Ph.D., lead investigator for All of Us Wisconsin. “By opening up Rice Lake, more Marshfield Clinic patients can benefit from participating in this innovative research and help advance the field of precision medicine.”
All of Us enrollment sites in Wisconsin are currently located in Marshfield, Wausau, Chippewa Falls, Madison, and Milwaukee. The Research Institute has started part-time enrollment in Neillsville, Minocqua, Rice Lake, and Wisconsin Rapids, with other sites coming soon.
The Wisconsin consortium led by Marshfield Clinic Research Institute and joined by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Gundersen Health System is spearheading enrollment in Wisconsin. People ages 18 and older, regardless of health status, are able to enroll. The Wisconsin consortium is a partner of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program and is one of several regional networks across the country where individuals can enroll.
To participant, go to marshfield.JoinAllofUs.org to create an account, give your consent, agree to share your electronic health records, complete consents, and answer health surveys. An All of Us staff member may contact you for an in-person appointment to have your measurements (height, weight, blood pressure, etc.) taken and to give blood and urine samples.
After completing these steps, you will receive a $25 gift card. You can call (888) 633-9987 or email allofus@marshfieldresearch.org to set up an appointment where All of Us staff can walk you through the enrollment process.
