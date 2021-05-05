The Barron eighth grade Cadette Girl Scout Troop 3236 held a Personal Care Drive at Riverview Middle School in April.
According to Jennifer Horstman, troop leader, the girls met with Principal Scott Stralka to discuss the needs for personal care items at the school for students.
Troop 3236 Scouts include Marissa Allen, Mariah Holmes, Jada Horstman, Mia James, Dezi Manning and Liz Sadowski.
The girls came up with the following items that could be donated during the drive: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, comb/brush, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, hair ties, hand sanitizer, lotion and sanitary products for the female students such as pads and tampons.
They made the drive a competition between the grade levels, and the eighth grade students collected more 300 items. The students will be receiving ice cream from the troop at a date yet to be determined. The overall personal care drive brought in over 600 personal care items.
Once the drive ended, the girls created the bags. They separated the products by male and female items, and presented the bags to Stralka on April 26, 2021.
The girls were able to create more than 100 personal care bags, which will be kept in the office to be given to any student in need.
The girls also created baskets with free sanitary products for the bathrooms and locker room. Additional sanitary products to refill the baskets will also be kept in the office.
