Barron Police Department will play host to a raffle drawing at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, July 15, 2020, outside Barron City Hall, to announce the winners of prizes in the estimated $10,000 fundraiser sponsored by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County.
In case of inclement weather, the drawing will be held in the Barron City Council chambers.
Sponsors ran out of $100 tickets for the raffle before this week’s edition of the News-Shield went to press, according to Maranatha Church (Rice Lake) pastor Cody Kargus, president of the Law Enforcement Foundation board, and Deputy County Clerk Jessica Hodek, who helped coordinate the raffle.
On Monday, July 6, Kargus said the Law Enforcement Foundation raises funds for a variety of programs that benefit the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments throughout the county.
The two largest events are the annual “Shop With a Cop” outing held at Christmastime each year, and the annual “National Night Out,” a free supper and family outing held in August.
Shop With a Cop pairs needy local youths with police officers for a shopping outing and evening meal. Kargus said the budget for the event is approximately $12,000. Together with money raised by local police departments, The budget allows each participating youngster to receive a $150 gift card to shop for themselves and family members.
Mandi Sinclair, Barron Police Department administrative assistant, said Barron businesses and individuals support the event with their donations, along with funding from the Law Enforcement Foundation.
National Night Out is (technically) still on the calendar for this August, but may be postponed to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kargus.
The foundation also celebrated National Police Week last May, bringing hot meals to the Sheriff’s Department and for the day and night shifts at municipal departments like Barron, Kargus added.
The foundation wanted to do an advance notice of the raffle in area newspapers this week, but the tickets were already sold by July 6.
The grand prize is a Henry brass 30-30 lever action rifle. Approximately 40 other prizes will be awarded at the Barron drawing, including firearms, golf packages, gift cards and baskets, automotive equipment and cash.
Although the raffle tickets were purchased, the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is still accepting private donations, according to Kargus.
For information email lefbarroncounty@gmail.com, or visit www.lefbc.org
