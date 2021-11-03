Barron resident (and former teacher and coach) Arlyn Colby has just finished his seventh and final book about abandoned branchline railroads in West Central Wisconsin.
“The Ellsworth Line” is about the railroad that ran south from Hudson to River Falls and Ellsworth, and north to Stillwater.
According to the author, the Omaha Railway served the communities of Prescott Road, Glover’s Station, River Falls, Cherma, Beldenville, and Ellsworth south of Hudson and Bayport, and Stillwater, north of Hudson. It was originally built to serve the flour mills of River Falls. The railroad line was abandoned in 1966.
“Today, very little of this rail line is visible because many homes and businesses are built where the track existed,” Colby said in a press release Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
The book includes a chapter about each town on the Ellsworth Line, and gives its history, a railroad track plan in the town, and many pictures.
The 156-page book includes 221 pictures and 65 charts and diagrams, and 36 maps. It sells for $30 plus $5 postage and handling, and is available in perfect binding or spiral binding.
A graduate of Eleva Strum High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Colby taught mathematics and coached for many years at Barron High School.
His previous six books about local abandoned branchline railroads include: The Mondovi Line, The Blueberry Line, The Chippewa Valley Line, The Cornell Line, The Park Falls Line, and The Spring Valley Line.
For more information, visit www.wisconsinrailroadbooks.com.
