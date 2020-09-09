As the forester for the city of Barron, municipal employee Ben Cole has been looking for ways to replace hundreds of trees downed in the city during the July 2019 windstorm.
Working with the Barron Area School District and the City Council, Cole has built a bed of about 27 cubic yards of pea gravel, which he plans to use next spring as a nursery for new trees to replace the ones lost in the storm.
On Wednesday, Set. 2, 2020, Cole said he will place an order later this fall for a variety of trees that will grow in northern Wisconsin’s cold climate.
“We expect the trees to be delivered next spring,” he said.
The new varieties will be planted in 15 inches of pea gravel. Cole said the gravel retains moisture, encourages root growth and makes it easier to remove the trees when they’re ready to be transplanted.
“We hope to start planting the trees in the fall a year from now, after they grow and leaf out,” he said.
Trees with “bare roots” cost about one fourth of saplings with root balls encased in burlap or placed in containers, Cole said.
Some of the planting efforts will take place in Kittleson and Anderson parks, around the municipal pool and at Wayside Cemetery, where some of the most severe storm damage took place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.