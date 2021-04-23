A suspicious package found along a walking trail in Rice Lake was determined to be harmless after inspection by a bomb squad Thursday afternoon, April 22.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Rice Lake police officers were dispatched to the CedarSide Trail for a cylindrical package wrapped with electrical tape and capped on both ends that had been placed by a tree.
For the safety of the public, the trail was closed at the Marathon County Bomb Squad called for assistance. The bomb squad x-rayed the package and determined it was not an explosive device.
