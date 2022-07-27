This year, Ridgeland’s annual Family Fun Night is Tuesday, August 2, 2022, during the weekly Farmers Market.
It will also be highlighting “National Night Out,” an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer. This is a nationally-recognized event that brings community members together to get to know their neighbors and local law enforcement. What better time than Ridgeland’s Family Fun Night?
As I write this, the Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Department is finalizing plans for various children’s activities, which will take place in the ice rink area.
Firefighters and equipment will be on hand, along with members of Dunn County law enforcement community. I am sure the activities they are planning for the children will be interactive and fun!
The other annual activity that takes place during the Family Fun Night is the car show. I know some of the local community members have been acquiring cars and have been working on them in preparation for the show.
If you are interested in participating with your car(s), please let Don Link know at (715) 949-1814. Cars will be on display on the street in front of Jackie’s Hair Salon. There is no charge for the car show. We are hoping that we may need to expand the area for the cars in front of the Post Office.
John Lynch will be playing all our favorite songs, so bring your lawn chair and sit back, relax, and listen to the music during the Family Fun Night.
What better way to have all the family entertainment bases covered for the night? Farmers Market with local vendors, music in the air, car show and local fire department members and equipment and our local law enforcement members. Civic Club members will be serving brats, hotdogs, beans, chips, cookies, and water.
Can you believe Labor Day is right around the corner? Where has this summer gone? The Civic Club is hosting the Farmers Market being held Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5, 2022, in the Community Center parking lot. If you are interested in having a booth, please contact Betty Glaser at (715) 529-1451.
