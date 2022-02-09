A man and a woman wanted on warrant were arrested Monday, Feb. 7, after a 7-hour standoff at a Clayton area residence.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified the woman as Ruby Edwards, 37, of Clayton. One male suspect was taken into custody by Polk County (see related story).
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, its deputies were requested to check an address on 6th Avenue in Barron County in regards to a firearm being fired at a car and residence.
Deputies arrived at this residence and no one would come to the door, though the suspect and possible victim’s vehicle were both at the scene.
Negotiations took place for over four hours before a man excited the residence. This was the owner, who stated no one else was in the house.
While Polk County obtained a search warrant, negotiations continued, another
man exited the house—the suspect that Polk County was searching for—and he was taken into custody without incident. Again, officers were told no one else was in the house.
But Barron/Rusk Entry Team along with Rusk County K-9 Boone made entry into the house. The K-9 located a female hiding in an attic crawl space and
apprehended this person. She was treated for a minor bite wound on her leg and was taken into custody on three felony warrants for her arrest.
This case is being handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and the warrants are being taken care of by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
Officers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol assisted during the 7-hour standoff.
