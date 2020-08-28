On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 12:54 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a UTV crash on 11 1⁄4 Street south of County Road B, east of the City of Cumberland with multiple injuries.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, LMC Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, and 2 Life Link Helicopters all responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows four kids between the ages of 11-14 were riding in a UTV in 11 1⁄4 Street when the driver lost control, causing the UTV to overturn. All four occupants were ejected from the UTV and none wore a helmet or seat belt, the sheriff added.
A 13-year-old female from Cumberland was deceased at the scene
A 12-year-old male from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition
A 14-year-old-male from Rice Lake was flown to Regions Hospital where he was treated for a head injury and was released from the hospital late yesterday evening.
An 11-year-old male from Rice Lake was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake where he was treated and released.
This accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Through initial investigation it was discovered that no helmets or seatbelts were being used at the time of the accident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved, and a huge thank you to all of EMS/Fire/First Responders and Law Enforcement Responders for their response,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
