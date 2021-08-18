Matt and Crystal Sharpley used to joke about buying Seasons Cafe in Barron.
Then one day, they actually did.
“It was kind of a joke at first,” said Matt. “But God opened these doors. It has been a journey, to say least, but we’re super excited to be here.”
So as of last week it’s Sharpley’s Seasons Cafe.
Crystal, an Indiana native, has been working in restaurants since she was 14, including some time at Seasons under previous owner Dana Trott. She has also managed a Perkins restaurant and worked at Chippewa Family Restaurant in Chippewa Falls for 12 years.
“It’s a learning experience,” said Crystal of her transition from server to cook to owner.
For Matt, it’s a steeper learning curve.
“I never imagined after 25 years in construction I’d be flipping pancakes,” said Matt, who is still doing some construction but scaling back.
But he is very much at home in the cafe.
“It’s pretty easy to relate to the guys who come in here in the morning. I’m just a small town country guy,” said Matt, who has lived in the Cameron area his whole life.
Helping the couple are their children and some familiar faces like Jen Holub, Roxie LaBlanc and Josh Oleson, son of former owners Jeff and Susie Oleson.
Familiarity is definitely a mainstay at the cafe.
Matt said, “When we bought it, there were a lot of smiling faces.”
“The regulars are like family anyway,” said Crystal. “And I want new people to come in and feel the same way.”
She said that regulars and newcomers alike can expect “good food, a pleasant atmosphere and friendly service.”
She said they source as much locally as they can, including beef from Grazin’ Acres Meats, Dragsmith Farms and Vermillion Produce. A local baker provides fresh caramel rolls and other baked goods.
Crystal said coffee is fresh ground every morning, and there will always be breakfast and lunch specials.
Sharpley’s Seasons Cafe is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
