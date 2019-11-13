Barron area resident John Muench was the recipient of the “Boy Scout Leaders of Character Award” at a dinner hosted by the Blue Hills District, Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake.
Muench attended the event with his wife, Cindy.
According to Tim Molepske, Chippewa Valley Council Scout Executive, the award is presented annually “to someone who has made a difference in the community, be it a community leader, a Scouter (adult Scout leader) or other individual, someone who upholds the values of Boy Scouting.”
The Blue Hills District has a committee that gathers information about possible award winners, then meets to select an annual winner.
Muench, who is corporation counsel for Barron County, joins a list of local residents, and others from throughout Barron County, who have been presented with the award.
According to Jonathan Walls, senior district executive with the Chippewa Valley Council, past winners of the Blue Hills District Leaders of Character award include Bill Appleyard, Paul Chase, Edward Doyle, Virgil Edson, Arnold Ellison, Foster Friess, Tom Koser, Louis Muench, Chris Fitzgerald, Terry Gerber, Burnell “Bun” Hanson and Bob Marsh.
