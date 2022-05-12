On May 12, 2022, at 3:26 a.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a house fire on River Ave. in the City of Barron. Initial report was three people were still inside the residence. Officers from the Barron Police Department along with the deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance all responded to the scene.
An immediate search and fire attack was conducted by fire personal, and they were able to pull 2 children out of the house. They were transported to Mayo Hospital. Lifesaving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful and they were both pronounced deceased at the hospital. An adult male was later located in the house deceased. One adult female did get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron County Medical Examiner and the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personal for all they did at the scene.
Per Joe Vierkandt, Barron Police Chief
Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.