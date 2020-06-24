The Area Clergy Association is pleased to present $600 scholarships to five Barron High School graduates.
The recipients are Tiana Dwyer, who will attend WITC; Elizabeth Erb, who will attend UW-River Falls; Brooke Hammann, who will attend Northcentral Technical College; Jonathon Scheps, who will attend UW-Madison; and Julia Wirth, who will attend Marquette University. Congratulations and the best of luck to all the recipients and to the Barron High School Class of 2020.
