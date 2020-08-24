Members of the sheriff’s departments from Barron, Polk and St. Croix counties joined forces to investigate an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Croix Falls, that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old Eau Claire man, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
St. Croix Falls officers Micah Lebrun and Patrick Mariakis were involved in the incident, which resulted in the death of Eau Claire resident Terry Treleven, Fitzgerald said in a press release today, Monday, Aug. 24.
The officers went to the Dalles House Motel late on the night of Aug. 8, after they got a 911 call from someone “who reported that an adult female in a room needed help as her boyfriend had a knife,” the release said.
“Officers arrived with in two minutes of the call; then knocked on the motel room door identifying themselves as police officers. (Treleven) opened the door with a knife in his hand. (He) held the knife in an aggressive manner.”
Treleven was ordered several times to drop the knife by both officers, Fitzgerald added.
“Treleven refused and then came towards Officer Mariakis, who was forced to discharge his handgun,” the sheriff added.
After the shooting, a woman was rushed to St. Croix Regional Medical Center and, later to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her neck, chest and hands, Fitzgerald added.
Results of the investigation have been turned over to the Polk County District Attorney's Office, the sheriff said.
Read the Aug. 26 News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.