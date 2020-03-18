Dr. Ralph Whaley, a physician who was among a group of doctors who helped to develop what later became known as Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
A figure in the Barron medical community for parts of five decades, Whaley came to Barron in September 1958 to join the staff of a medical facility that opened in March 1959. “He touched the lives of uncounted patients and their families,” noted the Barron News-Shield in an interview published in 2009, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of what was then known as Luther Midelfort Northland Hospital.
“Before the new Barron Community Memorial Hospital and Strang-Templeton Clinic opened in March of 1959, (doctors) Strang, Templeton, Saydjari and Whaley, the original active medical staff of the hospital, had their offices above the James Pharmacy,” the story noted. “They admitted patients to Lakeside Hospital in Rice Lake, now Lakeview Medical Center.”
In spring 1959, Whaley, Strang and Templeton formed a new partnership in Barron with Dr. Dave MacMillan, of Rice Lake.
“The hospital was busy from the start,” Whaley said in the 2009 interview
Eighteen years after closing his practice in 1991, Whaley looked back on his career in the 2009 story.
“I took great pleasure in delivering babies and caring for young children,” he said. “Caring for the injured and ill with so many beneficial outcomes was a great reward.
“Through all the years, I enjoyed the benefit of physician colleagues, the dedicated hospital staff of nurses, aides, lab and X-ray technicians, and others who I can only thank and refer to in general.”
Dr. Richard Sampson, medical director for Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, issued a statement Tuesday, March 17, that said “Dr. Whaley was a key member of the original active medical staff of the hospital in Barron when it opened in 1959.
“Dr. Whaley … also played a significant role in the transformation of health care in the Barron area and surrounding communities. “He was instrumental in merging the Barron medical staff with the Chetek and Eau Claire medical groups, which eventually led to the practice and hospital joining what is now Mayo Clinic Health System.”
A complete obituary appears elsewhere in this week’s News-Shield.
