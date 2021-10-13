Former State Rep. Romaine Robert Quinn (R-Cameron) announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, his candidacy for the seat in Wisconsin’s 25th Senate District.
The election is in November of 2022. The seat is currently held by Sen. Janet Bewley, who is also minority leader for the Senate Democrats.
Quinn was the state representative for the 75th Assembly District from 2014 to 2020. The district is predominantly made up of Barron and Washburn counties. He said he left the Assembly last year because he and his wife, Racquel, were expecting their first child, a boy born this past spring.
Quinn stated that he represents northern Wisconsin values with his campaign.
“Having been born and raised in northern Wisconsin, I have come to know our shared conservative values of hard work, self-reliance, and good old-fashioned common sense. During my previous service in the assembly, I devoted my time to working on solutions to improve our schools, roads, and rural communities while making sure the state lived within its means. I was proud to have received support from both Democrats and Republicans back home.”
Quinn stated that he believes current 25th state senator Bewley no longer represents the interests of the district.
“Janet Bewley has shown us that she is more interested in serving her party than the people of our district. She will vote against funding for a project; yet be first in line for pictures at the ribbon cutting ceremony when the project is complete. She has stated that her constituents ‘aren’t that smart’ if they don’t vote to raise their own taxes, and has opposed even the most basic election integrity measures, like voter ID. After 11 years in Madison, it’s time for Bewley to retire.”
While serving as a state representative, Quinn was elected Vice-Chair of the Assembly Republican Caucus and served on a number of legislative committees, including the Assembly Committees on Aging and Long-term Care, Colleges and Universities, Education, Housing and Real Estate, Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Rural Development, and as vice-chairman of
Sporting Heritage and chairman of Science and Technology. Quinn was also recognized for his work on economic development issues, broadband expansion, and his support for the Wisconsin Towns Association.
Quinn’s participation in politics goes back to his teenage years.
Quinn was still in high school in Rice Lake when he was elected to the City Council, and a year later, he threw his hat in for Mayor. He was elected, at age 19, making him one of the youngest mayors in America.
He was mayor for two years, and enrolled at UW-Barron County during that time. Quinn transferred to UW-Green Bay to earn a degree in political science.
Romaine Quinn currently resides in rural Cameron, with his wife and son, and is a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, REALTORS® Association, National Rifle Association, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Catholic Church - Rice Lake, the Rice Lake Curling Club, and is chairman of the Barron County Republican Party.
The 25th Senate district includes a large swath of northwest Wisconsin, including all or parts of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Dunn, Iron, Polk, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Vilas and Washburn counties.
The district lines will be modified by the time next year’s General Election rolls around. Wisconsin is currently in the once-a-decade redistricting process, based on data from the U.S. Census.
Under the current configuration, the district has been competitive. Bewley, who resides in Bayfield County, edged John Bolen, of Cable, with 51 percent of the vote in 2018. In 2014, she beat Dane Deutsch, of Rice Lake, also by a 51-49 percent margin.
Bewley has not yet announced if she will seek another term.
